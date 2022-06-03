Nong Khai in Northeast Thailand reports 2,000 daily arrivals after border reopening

Thai authorities in Nong Khai province said there have been more than 2,000 daily arrivals ever since the reopening of its Thai-Laos border checkpoint.

Nong Khai Customs House reported that over 30,000 foreigners passed through its border checkpoint between May 9 and May 31, while 28,000 Thais crossed into Laos during the same period. Following the reopening of the border checkpoint, more than 2,000 people enter the country per day, up from 300 daily arrivals prior to the lifting of travel restrictions.







The Customs House also reported that 5,500 vehicles with foreign license plates have entered Thailand while 1,700 cars from Thailand have crossed into the neighboring country. Aside from entering Thailand for business and travel reasons, it was reported that these visitors came to refuel at Thai petrol stations before crossing back since the retail price in Laos is higher than the price in Thailand.







Based on a currency exchange rate of 450 Lao kips per baht, the retail price of benzine 95 octane in Laos is 52.82 baht per liter while the price in Thailand is 51.91 baht per liter. Diesel price in Thailand is also lower than in Laos, prompting more cars to cross into Nong Khai for refueling before going back to Vientiane in Laos, which is only 25 kilometers away from the province. (NNT)

































