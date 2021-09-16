Noi River overflows into riverbank communities in Ayutthaya and central Thailand

The Noi River overflowed into communities on both banks and the flooding was expanding in Sena and Phak Hai districts in Ayutthaya as the Royal Irrigation Department increased discharges in the Chao Phraya River from the Chao Phraya dam.







The department raised the discharge rate at the dam to 1,400 cubic meters per second. This morning the Noi River which is a tributary of the Chao Phraya River overflowed into riverside communities and floodwater was reaching farther in Sena and Phak Hai districts. The level of the Chao Phraya River also rose and would first affect Bang Ban district.



In Phichit province, people in Koh Salika village in Sam Ngam district moved their belongings to local roads as the Yom River overflowed into their houses due to persistent rains over the past week and incoming water from Phitsanulok province through the Yom River. (TNA)

































