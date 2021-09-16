Cultural Department launches ‘Thai Taste Therapy’ to promote traditional cuisine

Thailand’s Department of Cultural Promotion has launched the savory ‘Thai Taste Therapy’ project to promote traditional Thai cuisine and its health benefits around the world.

Department Director-General Chai Nakhonchai said the project brings together the department and 50 famous Thai chefs to create Thai food with health benefits, to meet the needs of the health-conscious worldwide.







He said the project was launched in line with the current situation, when many people are paying attention to what they eat, and expects it to help Thai food gain confidence abroad, as well as create a new global tag called “the World’s Tastiest Medicine.”



The Director-General said the Department of Cultural Promotion has, so far, registered 20 types of Thai food as a cultural heritage, including Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup) and Som Tam (papaya salad), adding that the department aiming to register more Thai food in the future. (NNT)



























