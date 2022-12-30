Power tariff increment cut for non-household users in Thailand

The Energy Regulatory Commission reduced its power tariff increment for non-household users by 35 satang per unit.

The commission cut the fuel tariff (FT) in the electricity fee for non-household users from 190.44 satang by 35.5 satang to 154.92 satang per unit for the January-April period next year. The reduction caused the power tariff for non-household electricity users to stand at 5.33 baht per unit.







The FT for household users remains at 93.43 satang per unit and their electricity fee will be unchanged at 4.72 baht per unit in the January-April period.

A source at the ERC said the reduction resulted from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s decision to extend the deadline for the repayment of its 160-billion-baht subsidy for people’s power tariff from two years to three years.







In addition, the calculation of natural gas prices has changed due to stronger baht and power tariff calculation for non-household users now factors in the price of natural gas from the Gulf of Thailand. (TNA)























