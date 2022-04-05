No Songkran water fights on Khao San Road in Bangkok this April

There will not be a water fight on Bangkok’s famous Khao San Road during this Songkran festival due to several restrictions.

Sanga Ruangwatanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, said local business operators agreed that they would not organize a water fight on Khao San Road because of strict rules and limitations including a ban on alcoholic beverage sales, required antigen tests on all visitors and an order for free face masks for visitors who have no masks or whose masks are wet.



Besides, local operators must take responsibility for a COVID-19 outbreak there. Therefore, they agreed not to have a water fight on Khao San Road this year, Mr Sanga said.

However, during the Songkran festival next week local shops would open as usual and there should be more visitors during the period because the country reopened to foreign tourists and its atmosphere seemed more relaxed, he said.







He expected about 10 million baht to be circulated on Khao San Road daily during the festival, compared with 50-80 million baht a day before COVID-19. (TNA)







































