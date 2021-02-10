No new COVID-19 cluster in Samut Songkhram province near Bangkok

Bangkok – The health chief of Samut Sonkhram province denied that the pork vendor who was recently confirmed with COVID-19 infection formed a new cluster of the disease transmission.







Dr Santhit Boonyasong, public health chief of Samut Songkhram, said the new case was a female pork vendor who lived in Amphawa district. She sold pork at a fresh food market at the Mahachai train station in Samut Sakhon province.

The woman who usually bought pork in Ratchaburi province contracted the disease at the market in Mahachai area and among people close to her, only her daughter-in-law was also infected, the chief said.







The vendor did not spread the disease but was one of the 87 people who contracted COVID-19 at the market, Dr Santhit said.

The disease spread from the market, he said. (TNA)











