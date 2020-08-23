Heavy floods continue in Nan, northern Thailand

Flooding is still critical in the northern province of Nan as the Nan River was overflowing in PhuPhiang district this morning.







The flood level on Ban Saeng Dao-ThaLor Road was about 1.30 meters deep and it became completely impassable to small vehicles.

Soldiers and disaster mitigation officials deployed military trucks and flat boats to help commuters and send people to buy products for their daily consumption.



Floodwater was the deepest in Wiang Sa district. About 1,000 houses were inundated and flood levels reached the second floor of some houses. Local roads were impassable and local officials and soldiers were handing out food and drinking water and evacuating victims to safe ground.

In Phrae province, the Yom River overflowed to many areas in Muang and Sung Men districts. The irrigation chief of the Northern Province warned people to move their belongings to higher ground as water in the Yom River was rising fast.

The chief said that if heavy rain continued in the North, flooding could be as great as what had happened in 1995. (TNA)

