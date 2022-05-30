The Rice Trader to host ‘World’s Best Rice Award Ceremony’ in Phuket this November

U.S.-based magazine The Rice Trader will host an award ceremony for the World’s Best Rice Award in Phuket this year, with the Ministry of Commerce expecting the event to boost the global popularity of Thai grains.

The World’s Best Rice Award will take place from November 15-17. It was announced by The Rice Trader CEO Jeremy Zwinger in his meeting with Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.







The magazine has been giving out such awards for 13 consecutive years, with Thailand’s Hom Mali rice winning the top prize for the last two years.

This award ceremony will be the biggest event to ever be held by a magazine publisher, with no fewer than 1,000 participants. The event is also expected to help boost the popularity of Thai rice and stabilize national prices.





Additionally, the event will promote tourism activities in Phuket and neighboring provinces such as Krabi and Phang Nga.

The Ministry of Commerce has projected a total of 7-8 million tons of exported rice this year, which is higher than last year’s volume of 6.1 million tons.



The country exported 2.29 million tons of rice in the first four months of 2022, marking a 52.67% increase and generating 39.45 billion baht in revenue. Major markets comprise countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. (NNT)

































