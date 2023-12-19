Night venues urged to adhere to new closing time

Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has issued a reminder that the newly extended operating hours for night venues, allowing them to stay open until 4am, are conditional and must strictly be followed by both operators and customers. The new regulation, signed by Anutin and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, is set to be announced in the Royal Gazette.







The regulation permits restaurants to operate until early morning but restricts the sale of alcoholic drinks to before midnight, except for venues with a valid license. This extension applies to specific areas, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui in Surat Thani, and bars in hotels nationwide.

In Phuket, Kathu District Chief Teerapong Chuaychoo said night venues in Patong are now preparing for an influx of customers. Measures include the mandatory use of the ThaiD mobile app for ID verification and facial recognition cameras.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said this week that 140 out of 207 licensed night entertainment venues in the capital meet the required standards, with none approved in the popular Thong Lor area.

In Chiang Mai province, less than 30 businesses are reportedly ready for the 4am closing time. Local authorities are urging strict adherence to regulations, including specific hours for alcohol sales and operational times. (NNT)



























