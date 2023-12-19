Court postpones verdict in airport blockade case

The Criminal Court has postponed until Jan 17, 2024 the reading of its decision on the airport blockade case against leaders of the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) during their anti-government protest in 2008 as many defendants have fallen ill.

The case involves Maj-Gen Chamlong Srimuang, the PAD leader and 28 others, having been indicted on charges including terrorism in connection with the seizure of Don Mueang Airport in 2008 in their protest to pressure the then- Somchai Wongsawat government to resign.







Leaders of the People’s Alliance group, namely Sondhi Limthongkul and Somsak Kosaisuk on Monday travelled to court to attend the trial.

As for Maj-Gen Chamlong, Phipop Thongchai, Therdphum Jaidee and Pol Gen Prathing Santiprapop, their lawyers filed a petition with the court stating that they were ill and unable to attend the court on the day, especially Mr. Phipop Thongchai, who is in the final stage of cancer, with medical certificates presented to the court.







Meanwhile, another defendant Prapan Koonmee, is on a mission related to his position as a senator. After consideration, the court deemed it necessary to permit the postponement of the reading of the verdict to January 17, 2567. (TNA)

























