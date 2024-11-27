NHSO clarifies ‘Cancer Anywhere’ program under the Universal Health Coverage funding rules

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has clarified that the “Cancer Anywhere” program under the Universal Health Coverage will continue, though changes to funding disbursement rules will take effect on January 1, 2025. The adjustments will apply to cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and radiotherapy, to improve the efficiency of healthcare spending while maintaining patient access to essential care.

The NHSO identified inefficiencies in the current system, where over half of the program’s funds were spent on non-cancer-related services, such as diagnostic tests for unrelated conditions. Under the revised rules, funding will focus exclusively on treatments directly linked to cancer care, while expenses for other medical conditions will remain covered under the general capitation budget allocated to healthcare facilities.







Healthcare providers have expressed concerns about how the changes may affect patients and service delivery. In response, the NHSO plans to meet with participating providers to review past disbursement data and incorporate feedback into the implementation process. These discussions are intended to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth transition to the new funding model.

The NHSO assured the public that cancer patients with scheduled treatments or urgent needs will still be able to access care at specialized hospitals without referral letters. While the updated rules are set to begin in 2025, they remain under review to ensure that the program continues to provide seamless and effective care for all patients. (NNT)









































