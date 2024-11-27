Prime Minister of Singapore to visit Thailand on November 28

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore is scheduled to pay an official visit to Thailand on 28 November 2024. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse, ministers, and a delegation, a total of 38 people. This will be his first visit to Thailand after his appointment as the Prime Minister of Singapore on 15 May 2024.

The purpose of the visit is to further strengthen relations between the two countries and to enhance cooperation in various areas, such as military and security, trade and investment, green economy, digital economy, energy, and tourism. During the visit, the Prime Minister will have an audience with His Majesty the King. He will also meet Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Both parties will sign a memorandum of understanding between Thailand’s Office of the Civil Service Commission and Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The prime ministers will also discuss organizing joint celebrations for the upcoming 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Singapore in 2025. (PRD)









































