Pattaya sunny and windy, cooler in Northern and Northeastern Thailand, heavy rains in the South

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts a significant temperature drop across upper Thailand, accompanied by strong winds. In the Northeast, temperatures are expected to decrease by 2–4°C, while the North, Central, Bangkok Metropolitan Region, and the East will see a drop of 1–3°C.

A moderate to strong high-pressure system from China has extended into the Northeast and the South China Sea. This system will soon cover the North, Central, Bangkok, and the East, bringing cooler temperatures and strong winds.

The public is advised to take precautions against the cold and to be vigilant for fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions.







Southern Thailand Faces Heavy Rains

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is intensifying. A strong low-pressure system over the lower South China Sea is expected to move through the lower Gulf of Thailand, Malaysia, and into the southern Andaman Sea, resulting in heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern provinces.

Residents in these areas are cautioned about potential flash floods and landslides, especially in foothill regions, near waterways, and low-lying areas.







Marine Warnings

The Gulf of Thailand will experience strong winds, with waves reaching 2–3 meters in the lower Gulf and over 3 meters in stormy areas. Fishermen are advised to exercise caution, avoid stormy areas, and small boats in the lower Gulf should remain ashore until November 30.

Regional Weather Forecast (24 Hours)

Bangkok and Vicinity:

Partly cloudy with strong winds.

Temperature: 24–26°C (low) to 32–34°C (high).

Northeasterly winds: 10–25 km/h.

North:

Cool mornings with temperatures dropping 1–3°C.

Temperature: 19–23°C (low) to 31–33°C (high).

Mountain areas: 8–15°C.

Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h.







Northeast:

Cool mornings with temperatures dropping 2–4°C and strong winds.

Temperature: 19–23°C (low) to 30–32°C (high).

Mountain areas: 12–15°C.

Northeasterly winds: 10–30 km/h.

Central:

Partly cloudy with temperatures dropping 1–3°C.

Temperature: 23–25°C (low) to 32–35°C (high).

Northeasterly winds: 10–25 km/h.

East:

Partly cloudy with light rain in some areas. Temperatures dropping 1–3°C.

Temperature: 23–26°C (low) to 32–34°C (high).

Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h.

Waves: 1–2 meters, 2 meters offshore.

South (East Coast):

Thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Temperature: 23–26°C (low) to 27–33°C (high).

Upper Gulf: Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h, waves 2 meters (over 2 meters in storms).

Lower Gulf: Northeasterly winds 20–40 km/h, waves 2–3 meters (over 3 meters in storms).







South (West Coast):

Thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Temperature: 24–25°C (low) to 28–32°C (high).

Easterly winds: 15–35 km/h.

Waves: 1 meter, 1–2 meters offshore, over 2 meters in storms.

Air Quality

Upper Thailand will experience low levels of dust and haze due to moderate winds and good air circulation.









































