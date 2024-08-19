Newly appointed PM determines to make every square inch of Thailand a place of opportunities for all

At the headquarters of Pheu Thai Party, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met the press after attending a ceremony to receive the Royal Command on Appointment of the Prime Minister on August 18. She thanked members of the House of Representatives, the coalition parties, and the Thai people for entrusting her with state administration duty as the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand.

The Prime Minister affirmed her commitment to perform the duty to the best of her ability, and expressed appreciation toward former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for his almost-a-year dedication to work for the best interest of Thailand. Although being appointed as Prime Minister is beyond her expectation, the Prime Minister called for public confidence and affirmed that she was ready and was willing to serve the people to the best of her ability.







The Prime Minister is well aware that she was entrusted with the great responsibility to lead the country forward through all obstacles, and solve people’s plights and bread-and-butter concerns in order to improve the quality of life of the Thai people. Economic policies will continue to be implemented, as well as policies related to anti-narcotics, 30- Baht Universal Healthcare Scheme, and the soft powers. She also committed to work together with sincerity with all sectors for the country to move ahead in a steady manner, and stated that the policy statements will officially be announced in September.

At the end, the Prime Minister thanked all the Thai people, and promised to perform her duty without discrimination. As the 31st Prime Minister, a mother, a child, and a friend, she has determined to make every square inch of Thailand a place for Thais to dare to dream, dare to create and dare to determine their own future. (PRD)





































