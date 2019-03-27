New Zealand ‘spoiled’ ballots arrived on Saturday night

Bangkok – Thai Airways has confirmed the box containing ballots cast by Thai voters in New Zealand arrived in Thailand on the evening of March 23, ahead of Sunday’s election.

Thai Airways International President Sumeth Damrongchaitham said the ballots from advance voting in New Zealand had reached Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Saturday evening, but were picked up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 7.30 pm on Sunday.

Sumeth added that the box containing more than 1,500 cast ballots left New Zealand’s Auckland airport on March 23 and arrived at Thai Airways’ cargo center on the same day at 8.50 pm, on Flight TG492.

Sumeth’s comment was echoed by Election Commission secretary general Jarungvith Phumma who confirmed that the ballots which were initially declared “spoiled” had arrived on March 23 but were not delivered to the EC until Tuesday March 26, after which commissioners will decide whether or not these ballots will be counted.