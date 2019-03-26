7 Chinese hurt in Jomtien tour bus crash

Patcharapol Panrak
Seven Chinese tourists were hurt when they’re tour bus overturned on Sukhumvit Road in Jomtien Beach.

Paramedics rushed the unidentified victims to Pattaya Memorial Hospital after the Bangkok-registered coach fell into a traffic-island drainage canal in front of the Ambassador City Hotel March 25. Sixteen other passengers were unhurt.

Driver Paitoon Chaisombat, 40, said he swerved to avoid hitting a truck in front of him and lost control of the bus. It skidded off the rain-slicked road into the ditch.

