New Premier visits Bangkok market for cost of living insights

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Muang Thai Phatra Market in Bangkok on August 31 to gain firsthand insight into the cost of living and food prices.

Engaging with street food vendors, Srettha inquired about the expenses associated with running their businesses, including ingredient costs, cooking oil, and cooking gas prices. The new premier assured the vendors that he would address the challenges of rising prices and inflation as soon as he officially takes office.







During his visit, Srettha interacted with market-goers to understand their most pressing concerns. The majority of individuals highlighted the escalating cost of living, particularly in relation to public utility prices.

The prime minister expressed his intention to discuss electricity prices in the first Cabinet meeting, aiming to potentially reduce the rates within four months of assuming office.







Traveling by subway to the market, Srettha was accompanied by senior party members expected to join his Cabinet. He interacted with commuters and admirers along the way.

Srettha’s market visit had a primary goal of collecting firsthand information and perspectives related to the economic difficulties that the public is currently encountering. As he nears the formal commencement of his tenure, tackling the issue of increasing living expenses emerges as one of his immediate focal points. (NNT)













