New power tariff rate capped at 4.18 baht per unit

The Energy Regulatory Commission has revised the electricity tariff for the new billing cycle from January to April, 2024 to 4.18 baht per unit.

This adjustment comes after modifying the natural gas pricing structure and implementing measures to reduce electricity costs by the Energy Ministry.







Consequently, the new fuel tariff for the January-April 67 billing period has decreased from 89.55 satang per unit to 39.72 satang per unit. This reduction ensures that the electricity cost does not exceed 4.20 baht per unit, in accordance with the Cabinet’s resolution.

Komgrit Tantravanich, Secretary-General of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said that the decision was made during the meeting on Wednesday.







The resolution has approved the new rate of fuel tariff at 39.72 satang per unit. This calculation has been adjusted in line with the measures to reduce electricity costs, which were approved by the National Energy Policy Committee (NEPC) and the Cabinet last year.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved assistance for residential users consuming no more than 300 units per month. The electricity rate for this group during the January-April 2024 billing period is fixed at 3.99 baht per unit.

This financial assistance will be provided from the fiscal year 2024 central budget’s reserve fund for emergency or necessary expenditures, with a total allocation of 1.95 billion baht. (TNA)





























