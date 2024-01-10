Mental health facilities prepared to support drug addicts

The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) will set up two types of mental health facilities for drug addicts as part of quick win operations to bring patients suffering from mental disorders due to drug abuse to the treatment and rehabilitation process.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon, the ONCB secretary-general said that the survey identified over 7,000 mental health patients, preparations are underway to bring them into the rehabilitation program.

Two types of support centers will be established to take care of them before and after the treatment.







Rak Jai Centers: Temporary facilities for caring for substance abuse patients with mental health symptoms before referring them to hospitals in the area. These centers will operate in four locations: Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Ubon Ratchathani, and Kanchanaburi. Military personnel have undergone training to work at four centers

Rehabilitation Centers for Substance Abuse Recovery: Facilities to care for mental health patients who have received treatment but their families or communities are not ready to give them support. These centers will be established in the provinces of Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Nakhon Phanom.







The establishment of these recovery centers received cooperation from three agencies. The facility and staff will be provided by the military, with the Ministry of Public Health overseeing and ensuring that the facility complies with appropriate standards. The National Police will conduct patient surveys for admission. The centers are expected to be ready by early February 2024.

Furthermore, there will be vocational training to enable patients to reintegrate into society. The ONCB will discuss the issues with relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for further development. (TNA)





























