New Krabi airport terminal in southern Thailand to open in October

According to the Department of Airports (DoA), a third terminal at Krabi Airport is expected to open in October to double the airport’s passenger handling capacity.



DoA deputy director-general Somkiat Maneesathit has visited the airport on Thursday to inspect a newly-built airport apron equipped with a lighting system, and also monitor the progress of a new runway, which can accommodate 24 aircraft per hour, up from the current eight aircraft per hour.







Also under construction is the third terminal building, which is expected to double the airport’s current handling capacity of 1,500 people per hour or 4 million people per year.



The third terminal is likely to be up and running this October, in time for the recovery of the travel and tourism sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the start of the high tourism season. (NNT)













