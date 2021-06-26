New daily cases rapid increase at construction camps put Bangkok in dire need of hospital beds

The government rushed into preparing more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok where there were as many as 107 clusters of the disease’s outbreaks, rising by eight over the past 24 hours.

Dr Apisamai Srirangson, spokeswoman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the eight new clusters included one with 198 cases at a camp of construction workers in Suan Luang district. Officials tested 233 workers at the camp on Pattanakan 38 Road.







Workers’ camps, factories, markets, communities and business premises formed the majority of the 107 clusters in the capital, she said.

Dr Apisamai also said that CCSA was concerned about the availability of hospital beds in Bangkok and was trying to increase them at hospitals to help yellow- and red-coded patients. The Public Health Ministry and the Military Circle in Chaeng Watthana area invited the private sector to inspect venues that could be developed into field hospitals to treat yellow- and red-coded patients.



There would be 70 more beds for yellow patients and 16 more for red patients at Bangkhunthian Geriatric Hospital, 100 new yellow beds and 40 more red ones at Ratchaphiphat Hospital and 200 more yellow beds and 55 more red beds at Thonburi Hospital. Personnel could be mobilized to handle the additional beds in a week, Dr Apisamai said. (TNA)



















