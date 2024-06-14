Industry Minister welcomes Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Thailand

Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul extended a warm welcome to H.E. Otaka Masato, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Thailand. They discussed and exchanged views on opportunities to strengthen and foster economic and industrial cooperation between Thailand and Japan in the future.







Pimpatra highlighted that Japan was among the first countries to invest in Thailand, significantly contributing to its economic development. The Ministry of Industry has received strong cooperation from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), who have provided updates on economic trends. Thailand is currently promoting the EV industry to reduce carbon emissions. During this transition, the Thai Prime Minister supports both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and EV vehicles. The Office of Industrial Economics is collecting data to guide the industry’s future. Additionally, the Ministry plans to establish a 5,000-rai Circular Industrial Estate to manage future waste.









Mr. Otaka stated that he was pleased to have the opportunity to discuss the expansion of trade and investment between the two countries, particularly with regard to Japanese car manufacturers investing in Thailand. He was glad to hear that the Thai government will continue to support ICE and hybrid vehicles, and Japan is ready to provide support. Most importantly, Japan is pleased to offer advice on the Circular Industrial Estate, energy management, and industrial waste management, areas in which Japan has expertise. (NNT)



































