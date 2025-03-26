Justice Ministry celebrates 134 years, honoring King Chulalongkorn’s legacy

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Justice marked its 134th anniversary with a formal ceremony on March 25th, celebrating the theme, “134 Years of Justice: Trust, Accessibility, and Public Reliance.”

The event paid tribute to the legacy of King Chulalongkorn, also known as King Rama V, who founded the Ministry of Justice on March 25, 1891. This year’s ceremony highlighted the ministry’s ongoing dedication to ensuring equal access to justice, upholding legal standards with integrity, and leveraging technology to improve efficiency. It underscored the ministry’s critical role in upholding the rule of law while promoting transparency and fairness.







The ceremony, led by Tawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, included an awards presentation honoring outstanding civil servants and notable achievements in legal research. Reflecting on the values of King Rama V, the minister emphasized the ministry’s responsibility to safeguard human dignity, advance judicial reforms, and cultivate public trust. He also stressed the significance of fairness, accountability, and accessibility within the justice system.

The anniversary celebration concluded with a reaffirmation of the ministry’s commitment to improving access to justice, ensuring that legal institutions continue to serve the public with integrity, efficiency, and fairness.



Awards presented at the ceremony included the Justice Merit Insignia, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to the ministry’s mission, the Outstanding Civil Servant Awards for 2024, and the Excellence in Legal Research Awards for 2023. The event also featured religious ceremonies, charitable fundraising, and a blood donation drive in collaboration with the Thai Red Cross Society. (NNT)



























