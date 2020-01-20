National park rangers seize homestay units encroaching upon Doi Suthep

CHIANG MAI (NNT) – Phaya Sua Team has seized over six rai of land on which homestay units were built in the vicinity of Doi Suthep-Pui national park.

Officials of a task force for the protection of national parks and wildlife, also known as Phaya Sua Team, and officials of Doi Suthep-Pui National Park inspected seven plots of land hosting homestay units allegedly encroaching upon the national park in Mae Sa Noi village of Pong Yaeng subdistrict of Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai province.

One plot of land with seven houses known as Baan Dao Bon Din Camping was investigated without any villagers claiming to occupy the land, while a satellite picture taken in 2002 showed no trace of activity on the land. Another plot of land with nine houses was identified as Rai Fa Sai Homestay with cultivation of fruit-bearing plants on over five rai of land.

The officials seized both plots of land and filed charges with Mae Rim district police station, to initiate legal action against the owners of these homestay units.