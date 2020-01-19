Late-night driver killed in Sattahip

A woman returning from a late-night flight died after crashing her car into a tree in Sattahip.

Rattiyakorn Satjung, 37, died at the scene of the accident on Sukhumvit Road in front of MG Car Center in Najomtien around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 15.

Her Bangkok-registered Ford Fiesta first hit a guidepost before careening into a Burmese padauk tree. Rattiyakorn’s luggage and passport were ejected from the car.

Police speculated that Rattiyakorn had just returned from overseas on a late-night flight and fell asleep while driving home.