Royal Thai Armed Forces Day commemorates King Naresuan the Great

THAILAND (NNT) – January 18 marks the Royal Thai Armed Forces Day on which the military commemorates King Naresuan the Great’s combat against Myanmar’s viceroy, in a homage paying ceremony and Mangalaphisek ceremony at the Monument of King Naresuan the Great.

Supreme Commander Gen Pornpipat Benyasri presided over the homage paying ceremony and Mangalaphisek ceremony for King Naresuan the Great at the Monument of King Naresuan the Great in the premises of the Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters, attended by representatives of the armed forces and the Royal Thai Police, senior military officers and those of relevant units.

At the National Memorial, Deputy Supreme Commander Gen Chaichana Nakkerd presided over the homage paying ceremony for King Rama V the Great and the homage paying ceremony for all nine great kings including King Naresuan the Great. Besides, the deputy supreme commander laid wreaths for heroic Thai warriors and conducted a merit making ceremony attended by representatives of various units.

The Ministry of Defense originally declared April 8 as Royal Thai Armed Forces Day, and in 1980 rescheduled it for January 25. In 2006, it was rescheduled to January 18, the date on which King Naresuan the Great engaged in a triumphant combat against Myanmar’s viceroy in 1592.

A ceremony of the trooping of the colors was held at the Cavalry Center’s Fort Adisorn in Saraburi province, for the military and police to pay allegiance for the first time in the reign of King Rama X who is the chief commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces.