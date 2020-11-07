National Health Security scheme upgraded in Bangkok

The improved coverage by the National Health Security scheme, where insured persons can receive treatment at any participating hospital, has been piloted in Bangkok since 1st November. To help avoid confusion, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) held a briefing for health volunteers in Bangkok, passing on the new program information, to benefit holders, through health volunteers.







The NHSO held a seminar on the upgrade of National Health Security scheme, to which health volunteers, from all districts of Bangkok, have been invited to receive the latest updates on National Health Security benefits and conditions, including the latest arrangement, allowing National Health Security patients to receive treatment at any participating hospital without the need for a referral form or a patient history report form their previous hospital.

On the recent cancellations of National Health Security contracts at fraudulent community clinics, the NHSO Deputy Secretary General Dr. Atthaporn Limpanyalert said the office is transferring some 2 million affected benefit holders to other service points, with newer service points being opened to serve this population.









Those affected by these contract cancellations are not required to reach out to the NHSO, who are currently processing the transfers. Benefit holders will be allowed to file for a change of their registered healthcare unit once the transfer is completed for all 2 million affected persons.(NNT)











