Nan – Thailand’s north, expected to attract over 700,000 local and foreign visitors this year

The Nan provincial office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said it expects the province to be able to attract 700,000 visitors this year.

Data from the office indicated that the local tourism industry was able to bring in at least one million travelers pre-pandemic, generating about 3.2 billion baht in revenue.



The office said the province is normally able to attract visitors nationwide throughout the year. However, the global pandemic has since forced it to adjust its strategy to focus on travelers from nearby northern provinces.

Nevertheless, the office said it still wants to see visitors from other provinces, especially high-spending tourists from Bangkok who are able to travel via commercial flights and personal vehicles.







Nan’s major attractions include cultural gems such as Wat Phumin and Wat Phrathat Khao Noi, as well as natural scenic vistas in the districts of Bo Kluea and Pua.

The local TAT office said it has been promoting the districts of Wiang Sa, Na Noi and Na Muen as new attractions. These three districts boast unique ancient Northern Lanna traditions, especially in the areas of cuisine, lifestyle, religion and culture. They also feature various natural wonders for adventurous visitors to explore.



Nan Nakhon Airport meanwhile recently reported achieving a new peak of 1,000 daily visitors. Airliners frequently flying to the airport include Thai Lion Air, Thai Smile, Nok Air and Thai Air Asia. The airport is currently encouraging airlines to open inter-regional routes connecting Nan with the rest of the nation. (NNT)



































