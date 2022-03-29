State-owned oil & gas giant ‘PTT’ backs ‘Team Thailand’ to boost EV sector

PTT Public Co Ltd, the state-owned oil and gas giant, has suggested that the government and private sector establish ‘Team Thailand’ to promote the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment. The aim would be to help promote Thailand as the “Detroit of Asia” in EV production.

PTT President and CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon made the proposal during the 2022 Nation Dinner Talk Thailand Future event. He explained that the move would involve cooperation from related sides in attracting foreign investors and penetrating foreign markets.



He added that it was imperative for Thailand to quickly capitalize on the new EV trend, and recommended the establishment of EV manufacturing plants. The executive also acknowledged that PTT would have to continuously monitor EV developments, despite being an oil and gas company.

Additionally, Auttapol said Thailand should look into becoming a green economy hub for Asia by embracing green energy and environmentally-friendly products.







He further noted that Thailand has the capacity to become a world class medical hub, an artificial intelligence center and a robotic industrial zone. These targets, however, would require participation from experts in their respective fields.

The CEO said PTT will also look into clean energy, alternative energy and investment in EVs.

PTT is planning to establish an EV factory in 2024, with more than 900 billion baht in investments over the next five years in related projects. (NNT)































