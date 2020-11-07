Nakhon Ratchasima Flora Park, tourist attractions welcome tourists amid cool weather

Although some catchment areas of Nakhon Ratchasima are still affected by floods, many areas remain unaffected, especially tourist attractions in Wang Nam Khiao district. The Wang Nam Khiao Tourism Association has confirmed that tourists can visit Wang Nam Khiao as usual.







The representative of tourism business operators, and Wang Nam Khiao Tourism Association committee member, has confirmed that Flora Park, agricultural tourist attractions and accommodation have already returned to normal amid the cool weather in early winter in Wang Nam Khiao district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Many places are unaffected by flooding, because most tourist attractions are on high ground and there is safety for life and property.









The tourism business representative admitted that about 80 percent of accommodation and restaurants in Wang Nam Khiao district had seen reservations cancelled by customers, so it is necessary to establish understanding among customers and tourists.



The Wang Nam Khiao Tourism Association committee member emphasized that Wang Nam Khiao district is a safe tourist destination and the weather is nice during this time, so he would like tourists to visit the place. (NNT)











