Aung San Suu Kyi thanks Thailand for extension of stay for Myanmar workers

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has spoken to the State Counselor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi by telephone, to discuss tightening of relations between Thailand and Myanmar.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, announced the outcome of the conversation between the PM and the State Counselor. The entire conversation lasted 20 minutes, during which the Myanmar official thanked Thailand for its assistance in handling COVID-19, acknowledging the benefit of medicine provided by the Kingdom as well as coordination of the movement of migrant workers. She especially noted Thailand’s extension of stay for those Myanmar workers unable to return home during the pandemic. She expressed the hope that once a vaccine for the virus is developed, Thailand and Myanmar will continue to work closely together.





On trade and investment, both sides confirmed economic collaboration once COVID-19 eases, and stated their agencies would continue to keep in contact via video conferences while travel is hindered. Issues they will work together on include PM 2.5 air pollution caused by forest fires along the Thai-Myanmar border, narcotics and human trafficking.

Gen Prayut has also taken part in a video conference with his Vietnamese counterpart on Friday.

The premier lauded Myanmar for its democratic progress, pointing out the large number of Myanmar nationals seen voting in the country’s elections at consulates here in Thailand. He expressed confidence that the neighboring nation’s government will hold polling this November 8 without incident and reiterated Thailand’s readiness to provide assistance in all respects. (NNT)











