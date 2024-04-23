Nakhon Pathom-Kanchanaburi Motorway open for toll-free travel on weekends

The Department of Highways has announced that starting April 26, a key 51-kilometer stretch of Motorway No. 81, connecting Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi, will be open for toll-free travel on weekends. The service, which runs from 3 p.m. on Fridays to 9 p.m. on Sundays, is expected to enhance accessibility to Thailand’s western region and shorten travel times for commuters.

This toll-free access, which was previously granted during national holidays such as the New Year and Songkran Festival, reduces the time drivers need to spend on an hour-long journey between the two destinations via Highways 323 and 4.







Motorists wanting to take advantage of the toll-free service must use the Nakhon Pathom West and Kanchanaburi checkpoints. Drivers are strictly required to follow traffic laws, refrain from stopping or parking on the freeway, and avoid taking photographs while operating their vehicles.

Currently, access to the motorway is limited to private four-wheel vehicles. Drivers should make sure their vehicles are adequately fueled or fully charged before embarking on their journey. In case of emergencies or for further assistance, motorists can contact the Department of Highways at hotline 1586 or the Highway Police at 1193. (NNT)





































