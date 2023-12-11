Chalermchai elected as new leader of Democrat Party, Abhisit resigns

Chalermchai Sri-on, the newly elected leader of the Democrat Party, has pledged to transform the party into a robust opposition force. In an online video message, Chalermchai affirmed the party’s commitment to its ideology and principles, asserting that the Democrat Party would not serve as a mere auxiliary for any other party.

Chalermchai’s election as the party leader marked the third attempt after two previous failures due to a lack of quorum and internal divisions. Former party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva withdrew his candidacy and resigned from the party, while another contender, Watanya Bunnag, failed to garner sufficient support.







Following Chalermchai’s election, former deputy leader Sathit Pitutecha also announced his resignation from the party, with concerns that more prominent members may follow suit.

Party veteran Chuan Leekpai expressed concerns about the party’s commitment to its longstanding principles of clean politics and honesty. He urged the new executive committee to uphold these principles and avoid aligning with the government, citing past instances where Democrat MPs voted in favor of the government in violation of party resolutions. Chuan also made clear his commitment to the party despite the recent turmoil in its leadership. (NNT)































