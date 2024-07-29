Mysterious metal sheet pierces car windshield on Burapha Withi Expressway, grazing driver’s neck and cheek

A 52-year-old woman, Ms. Pranee, suffered injuries after a mysterious metal sheet flew through the windshield of her car on the Burapha Withi Expressway On July 29. The incident occurred on July 28 at around 6 PM at kilometer 19, inbound lane, near Bang Chalong Subdistrict, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province. The metal sheet grazed Ms. Pranee’s neck and cheek, causing bleeding.

Emergency responders and police were called to the scene, where they found Ms. Pranee had driven her car off the expressway to seek help at the entrance of Mantana Soi, Bang Na-Trad Road, kilometer 17. She was treated for a wound on her right neck and cheek by rescue personnel before being taken to Chularat Suvarnabhumi Hospital for further medical attention.







Inspection of the white Toyota Altis revealed damage to the right side of the windshield, which had a vertical hole. Inside the car, authorities found a 1-inch-thick, 5-inch-wide, and 5-inch-long rectangular metal sheet with two sharp welded points at the bottom. The metal sheet was retained as evidence.

Ms. Pranee recounted that she was driving to pick up her daughter in Bangkok, having entered the expressway at the ABAC Bang Bo toll gate. While traveling in the middle lane at moderate speed, she encountered a pickup truck in front of her and to her right. Suddenly, the metal sheet appeared out of nowhere, crashing through the right front windshield and striking her neck and cheek.









Ms. Pranee expressed her shock but managed to stay calm, pulling her car to the side of the road and calling her relatives for help. She considered herself lucky that the metal did not hit her face, which could have resulted in more severe injuries. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the origin of the metal sheet and proceed with legal action.



































