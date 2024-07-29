Dog owner shoots woman dead through door after argument with neighboring family

A 64-year-old man, Samran (also known as Luangphan), was arrested following a fatal shooting in Trang Province. The incident occurred after an argument over a dog with a neighbor, which escalated to Samran firing a shotgun on July 29. The shot missed the intended target and struck a 61-year-old woman, Mrs. Prakiang (Aunt Dao), who was standing behind a door. She suffered a severe head injury and later died from her injuries.

The Trang City Police took Samran into custody under charges including premeditated murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, carrying a firearm in public without proper cause, and discharging a firearm in a public area, causing property damage. Local authorities facilitated Samran’s surrender.







The altercation reportedly began when Samran’s dog approached Somsuan, his wife, and grandchild, prompting the family to shoo the dog away, with the grandchild throwing a stone at it. This angered Samran, leading to a heated argument and insults. Samran initially left but later returned with a shotgun, intending to shoot Somsuan, who sought refuge in Aunt Dao’s adjacent room. The shot fired by Samran penetrated the door, fatally wounding Aunt Dao.

Samran’s wife, Mrs. Pien, aged 62, expressed shock and sorrow over the incident, stating that her husband, who is usually quiet and not confrontational, cherished the dog. She apologized to the victim’s family, emphasizing that her husband did not intend to harm anyone.







Samran, who was visibly tense and covered his face with paper, denied all charges and insisted on only providing his testimony in court. He remains in custody, with bail set at 500,000 baht. The police investigation continues as they gather more evidence and witness statements.















































