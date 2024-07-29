PM closely monitors rainfall situation in Trat, sends encouragement to officials

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on his personal Facebook account about the ongoing rainfall situation affecting multiple areas on July 29.

“Over the past few days, continuous rain has caused flooding in several areas. I have been closely monitoring the situation and want to express my gratitude to the military, police, relevant officials, and everyone in the affected areas who have promptly assisted the public during this flood situation.

Especially in Satto Subdistrict, Khao Saming District, Trat Province, where officials have helped affected citizens by moving belongings, distributing food, and providing survival kits.







In Khlong Yai District, officials are cutting and moving coconut trees to use them as boat mooring posts in the disaster-affected areas due to heavy rain and strong winds. This effort also includes solving problems and restoring the port area in Ban Khlong Makham, Hat Lek Subdistrict, Khlong Yai District, Trat Province.

I will continue to closely monitor the water situation and send my encouragement to all officials who are still monitoring and responding to the situation. The Minister of Agriculture will be visiting the area to inspect the situation himself this morning.”





































