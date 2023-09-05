Myawaddy governor killed in drone attack

Six people including Myawaddy governor were killed in drone attacks, carried out by Myanmar’s resistance forces. A tension at the border town of Myawaddy escalated once again, as opposition forces in Myanmar have carried out attacks using drones to drop explosives on key government installations.

In total, there were six fatalities and ten injuries, with five of them in critical condition. Around 8:00 PM yesterday (Sep 4), multiple powerful explosions rocked the central government office area in downtown Myawaddy, which is located just one kilometer away from the Mae Sot- Myawaddy permanent border checkpoint.







The attack was launched by the Karen national Union (KNU)’s Cobra Column and People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) opposing the military junta in Myanmar. They deployed two explosive-laden drones, which were flown above the Myawaddy skyline.

The first drone dropped two explosives near the Myawaddy Police Station, causing a loud blast heard along the border of the two neighboring countries. Several Myawaddy police officers were injured in the attack. The second drone dropped explosives on a military camp and two government offices.







While Myawaddy governor U Zaw Tin, police and military officers were inspecting the area where the attacks occurred, despite stringent security measures in place, another drone managed to drop another bomb there. The governor was killed and several high-ranking military officers and police officials also sustained injuries and were rushed to Myawaddy Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Among all injured, five were severely wounded and were later transferred to Mae Sot Hospital in Thailand for medical care.

Meanwhile, border checkpoints at Mae Sot and Myawaddy remained operational, but Myanmar security forces intensified their patrols and vehicle searches in Myawaddy.

This violent incident in Myawaddy marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, which has persisted in the area for over two years with no end in sight. (TNA)













