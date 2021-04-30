Myanmar refugees scared to go back to their conflict-scarred country

Unrest on the Myanmar soil opposite the northern Thai province still discourages residents on the Thai side from returning home along the Salween River which demarcates part of the border.

Violence on the Myanmar side near the border erupted on April 27 when a force of the Karen National Union (KNU) conquered the Thaw Le Hta camp of Myanmar soldiers opposite Mae Sam Laep village in Sop Moei district of Thai province of Mae Hong Son.







On Thursday, Myanmar aircraft launched attacks near a KNU base opposite Tha Ta Fang village of Mae Sariang district in Mae Hong Son.

Villagers, who fled home still took refuge at Ban Huai Kong Kat School and medical workers from Sop Moei Hospital and other local officials were providing them with medical services.

Thai officials were also offering humanitarian aid to the aliens including injured ones. (TNA)























