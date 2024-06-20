Move Forward Party satisfied with opposition’s dissection of 2025 budget

The main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) is satisfied with its overall performance in scrutinizing the 2025 budget, confident the public will not be disappointed with the opposition’s role.

Mr. Natthapong Rueangpanyawut, a party-list MP from the Move Forward Party said about the ongoing budget debate that many have already mentioned that without reforming the budget process, any government in power will face the risk of maintaining the status quo for budget allocations.







Duirng the debate, Ms. Sirikanya Tansakul, a party-list MP and MFP deputy leader pointed out that the current government seems to focus solely on the digital wallet policy, despite presenting 142 policies to the parliament. The party hopes to see budget allocations prioritizing other areas too.

When asked if he is satisfied with the opposition’s overall debate performance, Nuttapong said he is quite satisfied with many delivering substantial content. Pita Limjaroenrat, a party-list MP and chief advisor to the leader of the Move Forward Party, will summarize the 2025 budget bill discussions.









Today, Mr. Parit Wacharasindhu, a party-list MP from the Move Forward Party, will discuss education, and Mr. Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, another party-list MP, will discuss security. He urges everyone to follow the remaining two days of discussions.

Natthapong emphasized that the Move Forward Party’s discussions are based on information and facts.

Regarding the use of political discourse or satire, he said the government should focus on the content. He acknowledges that the discussions are colorful but stresses that political discourse is not the main focus. He urges the government to listen carefully to the substance and improve their processes accordingly. (TNA)





































