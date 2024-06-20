Police Chief Torsak reinstated following completion of investigation

The Fact-Finding Committee has recommended to the Prime Minister that Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol be reinstated to his position of Police Chief at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters (RTP) following the completion of the investigation.

However, the order suspending Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, Deputy Police Chief, must wait for the RTP to resubmit it due to procedural irregularities in the previous process.







Wissanu Krea-ngam, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Thursday provided an update on the investigation by the Fact-Finding Committee concerning the conflicts within the Royal Thai Police. Chaired by Chatchai Promlert, the committee’s investigation included testimony from over 50 witnesses over four months.

The investigation uncovered conflicts at all levels within the Royal Thai Police, involving Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimol, the Police Chief, and Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, the Deputy Police Chief, among others. The conflict has also implicated other police officers, leading to multiple lawsuits, including major and minor cases involving online gambling, illegal debt, narcotics, and the trading of police positions.







Regarding Pol. Gen. Torsak, the Fact-Finding Committee recommended his reinstatement to his former position as Police Chief at the RTP following the completion of the investigation. The recommendation awaits the Prime Minister’s approval.

For Pol. Gen. Surachate, an order was issued on April 18 to reinstate him to the RTP, and a disciplinary investigation committee was formed, recommending his suspension from service.









However, under the Royal Thai Police Act, such a decision must be recommended by the investigation committee. Since this process was not followed correctly, the RTP must resubmit the proposal for his suspension.

The Prime Minister ordered the transfer of Pol.Gen.Torsak and Pol.Gen.Surachate to the Prime Minister’s Office in March to address the rift in the police force and appointed deputy police chief Kitrat Panphet as acting police chief. (TNA)





































