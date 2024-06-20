Macaques escape from enclosure at Pho Khao Ton Animal Nursery, causing chaos in Lopburi

About 40 macaques escaped from their enclosure at the Pho Khao Ton Animal Nursery, also known as Lopburi Monkey Park, causing chaos in Lopburi.

It is believed that a strong alpha monkey managed to shake the wires loose, allowing the group to escape. This occurred in the evening of June 18.

The macaques were seen roaming the streets, climbing on houses and even invading the Tha Hin Police Station. Officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Lopburi Municipality rushed to the scene to capture the monkeys.







Using cages and food as bait, they managed to lure some of the monkeys back into the enclosure. However, some of the more cunning monkeys remained at large, perched on rooftops and observing the commotion below.

Upon inspection of the damaged enclosure, a 20-centimeter gap was found between the wire and the metal cage. Officials believe that the alpha monkey’s strength was responsible for breaking the welds.







The remaining monkeys were scattered within a 500-meter radius of the sanctuary. Officials deployed cages with food and used tranquilizer darts to capture the monkeys.

One particularly elusive alpha monkey, identified by a code on its left arm, was eventually captured using a tranquilizer gun and a cherry picker.

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 20 monkeys have been captured and returned to the enclosure. Officials are confident that they will be able to apprehend all of the escaped monkeys by the end of the day.









Pho Khao Ton Animal Nursery became new home for macaques relocated from Lopburi City Center in May in an effort to address the conflict between humans and monkeys.

The monkeys had been causing significant disruption to residents, stealing food, and damaging property, including roofs and windows. Some buildings have even been abandoned due to the severe monkey infestation.

The relocation is part of a broader strategy to promote harmonious coexistence between humans and monkeys in Lopburi. The shelter, located on the outskirts of the city, provides a more natural and spacious environment for the monkeys to live. (TNA)











































