Move Forward Party responses to Hun Sen’s concerns over migrant worker repatriation policy

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has dismissed foreign media allegations that one of its policies includes the repatriation of migrant workers from neighboring countries.

In a social media post, the MFP stated that it categorically denies reports claiming that the party has such a policy and reaffirmed its plan to make things easier for foreign nationals to work in the country.







The party’s response follows a report in a Cambodian newspaper claiming that Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his concerns about the MFP’s policy to repatriate migrant workers. The Cambodian Prime Minister said that such a plan would affect not just neighboring countries but also Thailand which relies on foreign labor as well.

The MFP stressed the importance of foreign workers, stating that Thailand will rely on them more as the country's economic progress continues. The statement said that the party aims to provide foreigners access to labor protection regardless of their nationality. The party also stated that it will prioritize cooperation with ASEAN member states in order to achieve economic stability, stable politics, and fair society, which would bring prosperity to the ASEAN region. (NNT)






















