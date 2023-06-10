Pattaya Pride Parade on Jomtien beach June 10

Welcome back to the Pattaya Community Pride 2023, brought to you by SWING. Join us in celebrating the month of pride and embracing the diversity of our community, where everyone is equal. Experience the vibrant Pride Parade along Jomtien Beach, the most popular beach among tourists. The parade is led by a coalition of social organizations, businesses, bars, and entertainment venues in Pattaya. It features drag queens, models, showgirls, influencers, and an impressive procession of spectacular floats that will bring color and excitement to the event.







On Saturday, June 10, join us for the grand Pride Parade, gathering at 3 p.m. at the Chaiyapruek Intersection. The procession will begin at 4 p.m. along Jomtien Beach Road.

After 7 p.m., continue the fun with a mini-concert and enjoy a fantastic cabaret show. Delight in the food stalls from various establishments within the Jomtien Complex, Pattaya, and indulge in special drinks available at the event from 19:00 to 22:00.



























