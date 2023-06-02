Move Forward Party meets government officials for smooth transition of power

Move Forward Party’s meeting with representatives of state agencies is aimed to ensure smooth transition of power, said MFP leader and prime minister candidate, Pita Limcharoenrat.

It was not gathering support to put pressure on the caretaker government but he intended to address the problems for the people as soon as possible. He tried to work in advance to solve the problems fast but carefully, he said.







In response to the caretaker prime minister’s comment that it was not appropriate to do so, Mr. Pita said MFP’s meetings with representatives of state organizations had framework and maturity for good management.

The MFP carried out the tasks with discretion and maturity that did not make government officials feel unease.







Normally, the work will be handed over to the incoming government, which will not have to carry out the tasks like this. The outgoing government should accept the election loss and hand over the work for continuity, he said. (TNA)





















