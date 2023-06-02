Heart to Heart: Anyone for a transplant?

Anyone for a transplant?

Dear Hillary,

I am a new transplant to Pattaya. Today was my first day reading your newspaper. I simply could not stop laughing hard after reading your brutally honest responses to people’s queries on June/8th publication. Total respect and salutations to you Hillary.

Transplant

Dear Transplant,

An interesting name you have chosen for yourself, my Petal. You should be very careful round here as there are some stunning creatures roaming the streets at night, looking for a transplant. Especially new transplants! Stay indoors for a month or so before venturing out into the wonderful world of Pattaya.







Don’t get your haircut at the bar beer!

Dear Hillary,

I have had a jokey type relationship with my hairdresser for about six months. Last week she made it clear (I thought) that she would be interested in a little after hours fun, and we ended up with some slap and tickle in the back of the salon, nothing too deep, just what you’d call petting. I dropped by today with the idea of floating the idea of her closing the shop for an hour or two one afternoon, but she was not even in for a bit of a cuddle, so I did not pursue the idea. What gives with these Thai women, Hillary? I’ve had this before with lots of sexy suggestions, but then backing out at the last minute. Is this the way their culture demands or what? And should I keep trying with this dame?

Jo-Jo

Dear JoJo,

My Petal, you have mistaken harmless fun with the real thing. Your hairdresser is just trying to keep you as a customer. A little snog every so often does not mean that she is ready for a roll between the covers at the local Lonely Hearts Hotel, room by the hour. Don't get so serious with these ladies, they are just having some fun with you, but that's all. If you are only looking for short term rumpy pumpy company then a Bar beer, rather than a Barber, is where you go. Understand now?







Waiting for my Veuve Cliquot

Dear Hillary,

You bleat on every week about not having any expensive French champagne. Why don’t you do what the rest of us do, and that is to drink the cheaper champagnes from Australia, Chile, Spain or Italy? They’re just as good.

Methode Champenoise

Dear Methode Champenoise,

You have answered it already in your 'nom de plume' my Petal. You obviously know of the restrictions on using the name "champagne". The Champagne producers successfully lobbied the European Union to restrict the use of that term within the EU to wines produced from their region. Thus, wines from elsewhere cannot even use the term "méthode champenoise" on products sold in the EU, and instead the term "traditional method" (méthode traditionnelle) or the local language equivalent may be seen; for instance, in Germany the term used is "klassische flaschengärung". South African wines from the Western Cape are labelled with the term "Methode Cap Classique". However, consumers outside the EU may see "méthode champenoise" used on labels for products made outside of France. So for little people like me I would much rather drink the "real thing" than some other country's copy. So, please send me the good stuff, that's a nice chap. And don't forget the chocolates.







Som Tam and a bar fine

Dear Hillary,

Can you tell me just what goes on in a Thai girl’s head? I have had this relationship with one of the girls in the local bar. If she wants a night off, I pay for her bar fine, and she comes home with me. We have a great time and I usually take her for som tam or something that she likes on the way. The other night I felt like seeing her, but when I went to the bar and suggested I pay bar for her she said no. I stayed for a while and then another farang came in and off she went with him all lovey-dovey if you please. Are they all like this? I thought I had a pretty good understanding with the girl, but it must have meant nothing to her.

Confused and Disappointed

Dear Confused and Disappointed,

Let me tell you like it is Petal, and you won't be confused and disappointed in the future. "This relationship" as you see it, is nothing like the "relationship" as she sees it. You are as free as the proverbial bird, come along, pick up, put down and here's a bowl of noodles for your trouble. And be thankful. She sees one customer who she can get to buy her out when she's got no better offers. The other farang was probably offering two bowls of noodles. A much better business deal if everything else is equal. Your girl in the bar is a businesswoman, Mr. Confused and disappointed. That's where you are going wrong. Your relationship does not "mean nothing to her". It represents an "off" for the evening and a bowl of som tam and some small change. No more, no less. Stop confusing business with pleasure.
















