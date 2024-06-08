The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank) has announced its support for 46,000 SMEs in Phuket in conducting business with a strong emphasis on human rights, aiming to foster sustainable growth.

Pichit Mitrawong, Managing Director of SME D Bank, participated in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote human rights for SMEs in Phuket. The collaboration involves the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection under the Ministry of Justice.







SME D Bank, committed to supporting Thai SMEs, has provided assistance to over 46,000 enterprises in Phuket, predominantly in the tourism sector, which employs more than 300,000 people. The bank advocates for businesses to operate with a comprehensive understanding of human rights, offering financial support and improving access to funding.

This initiative aims to elevate business practices, enhance competitiveness, and ensure sustainable success, thereby contributing positively to Thailand’s economy, society, and environment. (NNT)





































