Bangkok to investigate overpriced purchase of exercise equipment

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will investigate overpriced purchase of exercise equipment with 22 items costing 10 million baht.

Bangkok authorities have ordered an investigation into the purchase of exercise equipment for the Wachirabenchathat Sports Center (Rot Fai Park) following concerns raised by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) about procurement irregularities observed two months ago during a random inspection.







The Facebook page “STRONG Anti-Corruption Thailand Club” revealed information on Bangkok’s procurement activities, noting irregularities in the purchase of exercise equipment, suggesting it was overpriced. The procurement in question involved equipment for both the Wareephirom Sports Center and the Wachirabenchathat Sports Center, totaling nearly 10 million baht.

Specifically, the Wareephirom Sports Center spent 4,999,990 baht, and the Wachirabenchathat Sports Center spent 4,998,800 baht. (TNA)















































