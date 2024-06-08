Massive fraud bust nets 14,000 arrests

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has made major headway in a sweeping seven-month operation against online fraud, resulting in the arrest of over 14,000 individuals connected to call center scams, investment fraud, and illegal online gambling operations. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and acting National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet directed the extensive enforcement campaign, which spanned from October 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

Authorities have also successfully frozen 4.5 billion baht in assets linked to these criminal activities. In partnership with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), discussions are in progress to allocate these funds back to the scam victims.







The crackdown targeted three strategic areas: arresting perpetrators, disrupting infrastructures, and dismantling financial networks. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) also provided assistance in locating and confiscating illegal signal transmission equipment used by criminals along the border.

As the operation continues, the police are working to trace and immobilize mule accounts involved in the financial operations of these crimes. The RTP is urging the public to remain vigilant to various forms of online scams and to immediately report any suspicious activities through their website or via a dedicated 24-hour hotline at 1441. (NNT)





































