Mother and son die from poisonous mushrooms in Yasothon

A man has died after eating poisonous mushrooms, five days after his mother passed away from the same cause. The incident has raised concerns about the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms.

Mrs. Chuen, 78, passed away on July 1 after consuming poisonous mushrooms collected by her son from a nearby forest. Tragically, just five days after her cremation on July 3, her son, Mr. Pornchai, 46, also succumbed to the same poisoning at Yasothon Hospital on July 8.







Doctors have confirmed that the deaths were caused by mushroom poisoning, resulting from consuming the toxic mushrooms together

Mr. Pornchai, known an avid mushroom picker, had collected and steamed various types of mushrooms. Both mother and son began experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain shortly after consuming the mushrooms.









Despite their expertise in foraging, this incident highlights the dangers of misidentifying wild mushrooms.

This incident marks the fourth death from mushroom poisoning in Yasothon within the past month. Additionally, there have been over 82 cases of mushroom poisoning reported in the province. The majority of these cases involve individuals consuming wild mushrooms collected from nearby forests for personal consumption. (TNA)





































