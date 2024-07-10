Early retirement plan approved for senior military officers

The Cabinet has endorsed a new early retirement program for senior military officers, offering them 7 to 10 times their final monthly salary as a retirement incentive. Deputy Government Spokeswoman Kenika Ounjit said the initiative, set to be implemented over the next three years, targets officers from the rank of colonel and above.







The move, which is part of an effort to reduce and streamline operational efficiency within the armed forces, is scheduled to commence this month, with all retirement procedures to be finalized by September 30.

Under the plan, the Ministry of Defense is planning to encourage 732 officers to retire early from the fiscal years 2025 to 2027, estimating an annual average of 244 officers. This reduction could potentially save the ministry 4.48 billion baht in budgetary funds. Officers eligible for this scheme include those holding ranks from captain to colonel, who are over 50 years old and have completed at least 25 years of service, with a minimum of two years left before their standard retirement date.







The ministry has allocated 600 million baht for this scheme, spreading the cost over three years at 200 million baht annually. The Defense Council agreed upon this downsizing plan in March as part of the strategic plan for the 2025–27 fiscal years. Currently, over 700 military generals serve as specialists but do not hold key positions; this number is expected to be cut by half to about 380 by 2027. (NNT)





































